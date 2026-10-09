Telangana SIR: BRS to protest outside CEO office in Hyderabad

The party is demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

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KTR speaking passionately at a public event with a pink backdrop and supporters.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is gearing up to hold a protest outside the office of the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 10, over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.

The party is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

BRS concerned over SIR in Telangana

The party has raised concerns over alleged large-scale deletions of voters during the SIR of electoral rolls, particularly in constituencies represented by BRS MLAs.

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BRS is demanding a comprehensive and independent investigation into the alleged irregularities in the voter revision exercise.

Inquiry demanded

KT Rama Rao (KTR) has demanded that the inquiry be conducted under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge. He has also called on Gyanesh Kumar to resign on moral grounds.

Following the Hyderabad protest, the BRS plans to take its campaign to Delhi. The party is expected to announce further details of its next steps.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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