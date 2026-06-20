Telangana SIR: House-to-house enumeration to start from June 25

Hyderabad: House-to-house enumeration process under the SIR of electoral rolls would be taken up in Telangana from June 25 to July 24, a top official said on Saturday, June 20.

Addressing a press conference, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy said the primary objective of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is purification of electoral rolls and to see to it that all the eligible citizens are included on the electoral rolls.

He said that all arrangements have been made for a door-to-door visit by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during which distribution of enumeration forms will be done.

“BLOs will be visiting every household at least three times during which they will distribute the enumeration forms and also collect the filled forms from electors. BLOs play a crucial role in the entire SIR process,” he said.

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In addition, Booth Level Agents have also been trained in assisting BLOs in filling up of enumeration forms, he said.

The CEO appealed to the electors to co-operate in the SIR process when BLOs visit door-to-door for distribution and collection of enumeration forms.

“House-to-house enumeration process will start from June 25 and continue upto July 24,” he said and clarified that no extension will be given beyond July 24.

The entire SIR 2026 programme will be carried out with strict adherence to the instructions and guidelines issued by the ECI in a transparent way, Reddy added.