Telangana SIR: Polling booth-level drives for claims, objections

Hyderabad: The Chief Electoral Officer of the state on Tuesday, September 1, shared the status of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls, assuring the electors that special campaigns will be held at the polling booth level to help them with their claims and objections.

The draft electoral rolls were published on August 17 and have also been uploaded to the Telangana CEO website, the CEO’s press note said. The details of Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) electors were also uploaded on https://ceotelangana.nic.in.

The claims and objections window is open till September 16. On its part, the CEO office will issue notices and dispose of claims and objections up to October 15, the note said.

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Status of notices

As many as 92,88,112 notices have been generated, and another seven are yet to be generated. Of the notices generated, 31,74,952 have been delivered to the electors, and hearings on 1,94,737 have already been held at each AERO level.

The remaining notices will be delivered in a phased manner and will also be heard by the AEROs and EROs within the period stipulated by the ECI.

Claims and objections

A total of 9,07,292 claims and objections have been received; of these, 3,94,517 are through Form-6 (new voter enrolment), 6,346 are through Form-6A (new overseas voter enrolment), 48,752 are through Form-7 (objections/deletions from draft electoral rolls), and 4,57,677 are through Form-8 (corrections in draft electoral rolls).

The Election Commission has also planned special campaigns on claims and objections at every polling station in the state. The first special campaign is scheduled for September 5 and 6. The second campaign will be held on September 12 and 13.

On these dates, the electors can visit the designated locations at the polling station level to verify the draft roll or deposit their claims and objections through Forms 6, 7 or 8.

On the special campaign days, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be available at the designated locations along with Booth Level Agents. The BLOs will go through the draft roll with the BLAs to help electors with their claims or objections and act as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

However, electors can also lodge their claims and objections in the offices of Electoral Registration Officers.