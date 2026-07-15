Telangana SIR schedule revised, enumeration extended to Aug 3

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India has revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana and extended the house-to-house enumeration deadline to August 3.

Previously, the house-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers were to be undertaken till July 24.

Rationalization/rearrangement of polling stations will be done by August 3, and the draft voter lists will be released on August 10.

Voters can file their objections from August 10 till September 9. All objections must be disposed by October 8 after which the final voter lists will be published on October 12.

The Election Commission of India has revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Telangana with reference to the qualifying date of 1st October.



As per the revised schedule, the draft publication will be on 10th August, and the final… pic.twitter.com/zjkvBUe4zu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 15, 2026

Previous schedule

According to the previous schedule, the draft electoral roll should have been published on July 31.

The period for filing objections was scheduled from July 31 to August 30, and objections were to be disposed of by September 28. The final electoral roll was scheduled to be published on October 1.