Telangana SIR: Voters must be informed hearing date 2 days ahead

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharsan Reddy on Saturday, August 29, said that BLOs must remind the electors about the hearing date, time, and place at least two days in advance.

He also asked officials to ensure that wide publicity is given regarding the prescribed documents that the electors must submit.

He directed all District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to ensure that every notice is delivered by the Booth Level Officer to the concerned elector in person and that proper acknowledgement is obtained.

Officials have been asked to prepare a proper hearing schedule by consulting Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Additional AEROs.

No mapping and anomaly case lists must be shared with political parties along with claims and objections lists, the CEO said.

The CEO also reviewed the progress on notices served, preparation of hearing schedules, and distribution of cases among the AEROs and Additional AEROs.