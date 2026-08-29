Telangana SIR: Voters must be informed hearing date 2 days ahead

He also asked officials to ensure that wide publicity is given regarding the prescribed documents that must be submitted by the electors.

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Election officials and staff seated at a conference table during a meeting at Telangana's Chief Electoral.
Telangana Chief Electoral Officer heads a meeting on Saturday, August 29.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharsan Reddy on Saturday, August 29, said that BLOs must remind the electors about the hearing date, time, and place at least two days in advance.

He also asked officials to ensure that wide publicity is given regarding the prescribed documents that the electors must submit.

He directed all District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to ensure that every notice is delivered by the Booth Level Officer to the concerned elector in person and that proper acknowledgement is obtained.

Subhan Bakery

Officials have been asked to prepare a proper hearing schedule by consulting Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Additional AEROs.

No mapping and anomaly case lists must be shared with political parties along with claims and objections lists, the CEO said.

The CEO also reviewed the progress on notices served, preparation of hearing schedules, and distribution of cases among the AEROs and Additional AEROs.

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