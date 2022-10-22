Telangana: Six held in Bhupalpally for possessing leopard skin

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Bhupalpally on Friday six persons were arrested for allegedly possessing leopard skin.

The six accused were identified as E Nagendra Babu (28) alias Chinti, from Kothagudem, P Venkatesh(30), from Mulugu, Rajesh (28), from Eturnagaram, Gatlla Srikanth (23), from Wazeedu, B Sai Kiran (25) and B Sai Kishore (25), a native of Andhra Pradesh.

Two of the accused laid a trap in the forest area at Pamed near the Telangana-Chattisgarh border and killed the leopard. The accused planned to sell the skin in Maharashtra. Cash worth Rs 3,000 along with five mobile phones were seized.

Also Read Kishan Reddy to handover appointment letters to new recruits under Rozgar Mela

“Venkatesh along with his friends set up a trap and killed the leopard. They were on the way to Maharashtra to sell the leopard skin for Rs 30 lakh during the arrest,” the police said.

The accused were booked under the Wildlife protection act of 1972, and the leopard skin was handed over to forest officials.