Telangana: Six-year-old boy mauled to death by street dogs in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: A six-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of street dogs in Sangareddy district on Friday, June 28.

According to reports, the victim is the son of a construction worker from Bihar, currently working at a site near Patancheru. On Friday morning, he went behind the camp, where they stay, to relieve himself when he was attacked by dogs.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

In a similar horrifying incident, A 42-day-old infant was mauled to death by a street dog on Tuesday, June 18, in Madipally village in Thorrur mandal of Mahbubabad district.

According to reports, Dharshanam Venkanna, accompanied by his wife Renuka and their infant son, visited his grandmother’s house in Madipally two days ago. After feeding the baby, Renuka put him to sleep in the front yard and went inside to wash up. At that moment, a stray dog appeared and began attacking the child.

The infant was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to injuries

Spike in dog attacks across Hyderabad

Since the beginning of 2019 up until now, rabies has claimed 54 lives in Hyderabad, as the city has been experiencing a severe problem with stray dogs. An average of around 70 people are bitten daily and two rabies-related deaths occur each month this year

The number of dog bites has been growing over the years. In 2022, there were 19,847 reported cases. This number jumped to 26,349 cases in 2023, and from January to mid-April 2024, already 9,208 incidents have been recorded. At this pace, the city is likely to reach or surpass last year’s figures as reported by The Times of India.

