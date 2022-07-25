Telangana: Somesh Kumar asks collectors to be alert in view of IMD forecast

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 25th July 2022 3:03 pm IST
Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar. (File photo)

Hyderabad: The chief secretary of Telangana Somesh Kumar on Sunday held a teleconference with district collectors in view of the IMD forecast of heavy rain which may cause flooding in low-lying areas in many districts across the state.

On the basis of the IMD forecast, the chief secretary instructed the district collectors to be alert to deal with any emergency situation.

He told the collectors to prevent the loss of human lives and property and instructed them and other officials to be present at headquarters.

MS Education Academy

The chief secretary told the collectors to identify the flood-prone areas and set up relief and camps for the affected people.

Kumar told collectors not to sanction leave for officials and to ensure all the officials present on duty.

Somesh Kumar also said that there is an imminent danger of the embankment of lakes and water bodies carving which may cause flooding in the low lying areas.  He told them to keep sandbags ready to temporarily prevent such an eventuality.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button