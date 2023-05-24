Telangana: Sonata software to begin operations in Nalgonda; 200 jobs to come up

Hyderabad: Sonata Software, a leading modernization engineering company, is expanding its footprint in Tier-II towns of the State by adding 200 jobs in Nalgonda IT Tower, which will begin its operations soon.

The announcement was made after Srini Veeravelli, EVP, Sonata software, met with state IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao in Boston, USA.

Focusing on software development and technology innovation, this will be a collaborative workspace for engineers to work on innovative solutions catering to the needs of a wide range of industries like banking and financial, healthcare and life sciences, a press note informed.

This initiative also provides cross-skilling and upskilling opportunities for youth who are eager to delve deep into the skills and technologies of emerging markets, it further said.

Sonata Software, with its global presence and expertise in developing and deploying end-to-end industry-focused solutions at a large scale, has the potential to be a game changer for Nalgonda and Telangana.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Departments, E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Special Secretary, Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs, Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri, Chief Relations Officer, were also present at the meeting.

Sanofi leadership team meets KTR

The leadership team of Sanofi, a global pharmaceutical giant, briefed minister KTR on their aggressive growth plans in Hyderabad. The company had announced a Center in Hyderabad earlier this year with 350 jobs.

The company said that the Hyderabad center is one of their key global ‘Talent Hubs’. During the meeting in Boston, USA, the minister said that the establishment of Sanofi’s global hub in Hyderabad further augments our broader life sciences strategy. It represents a significant step forward in Hyderabad’s leadership role as we strive to become the ‘Health Tech Mecca’ of the world, the press note said.

These type of investments showcase Telangana’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and investing in the future of healthcare, it said.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Departments, E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Special Secretary, Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs, Shakthi M Nagappan, CEO, Telangana Lifesciences were present during the meeting.