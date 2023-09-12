Telangana: Sons deny food to elderly father who gifted them property worth 5 crore

Karimnagar: In a heart-wrenching incident, an elderly father from Kattapalli village in Timmapur mandal approached the Karimnagar collectorate during a Prajawani program.

He lodged a complaint stating that he had generously given property worth Rs 5 crore to his two sons. However, his sons have allegedly refused to provide him with food, leaving him in a state of starvation. Consequently, he appealed to the collector to help him reclaim the property.

The elderly man, identified as N. Rajaiah, poured out his distressing ordeal to officials present at the collector’s office during the Prajawani program.

Overwhelmed with emotion, he shared that despite toiling day and night to divide his hard-earned property (land) equally between his two sons, they have neglected him and denied him food. The property is estimated to be worth Rs 5 crore in the market.

According to Rajaiah, his children, who had gladly accepted the property, have now left him to starve. He narrated how the younger son and his daughter-in-law initially provided him with food. However, when the elder daughter-in-law reprimanded them for doing so, the younger son also stopped feeding him.

In light of this, Rajaiah implored the collector to help him reclaim the land he had transferred to his sons.

The collector, after hearing the elderly father’s heart-rending account, promptly summoned the two sons for discussions.

It’s worth noting that a recent significant verdict by the Madras High Court grants parents the right to reclaim property from their children if they fail to provide proper care for them.