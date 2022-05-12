Telangana: Sons stab their father over property dispute

Hyderabad: Two siblings stabbed their father to death on Thursday in Thummala Penpahad, Athmakur (S) Mandal, Telangana for rejecting their plan to sell agricultural land to settle debts.

The accused and victims’ sons Rajasekhar and Santhosh first assaulted their father with an ax and a knife, Deceased Yerugani Srinivas Goud (50) who was trying to sell his land to overcome debt was killed by his own sons.

His granddaughter Swathi (20), who tried to stop the siblings, was also injured on her hand. He has two boys and a daughter. Srinivas had divided three acres of his eight acres of agricultural property among his sons and retained two acres for himself. He had strenuously opposed his sons’ desire to sell some of their lands around a year ago to clear the area.

Srinivas had registered one and a half acres of the land, from his share to his daughter without the knowledge of his sons. This was resented by his two sons. When their mother Lakshmamma went to the agricultural field in the early hours of Thursday, Rajasekhar and Santhosh attacked their father, who was sleeping on a bed in their house, with ax and a knife.

The officials arrested both siblings and took up an investigation.