Telangana, South Africa partner in education and investments

Hyderabad: Telangana and South Africa on Wednesday, June 3, agreed to collaborate in the fields of education, medical tourism and investments, with an aim to boost academic exchanges, promote medical tourism and attract investments for mutual benefit.

Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here and expressed his country’s interest in deepening collaboration with Telangana in the fields of science, technology, innovation, and investment.

Mashatile said South Africa provides a platform from which Indian companies can enjoy preferential market access into the rest of Africa through the African Continental Free Trade Area. It paves the way for the establishment of pharmaceutical companies in South Africa, a state government release said.

He assured that South Africa’s High Commission in New Delhi would actively facilitate stronger business and institutional partnerships, the Telangana CMO said in a post on X.

Mashatile, who is on an official visit to India, thanked the Telangana government for the warm reception extended to his delegation and conveyed his greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of the State Formation Day (on June 2).

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“Telangana’s remarkable growth trajectory is a testament to the determination, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit of its people. As one of India’s youngest states, its emergence as a significant contributor to the country’s GDP is highly commendable,” Mashatile said.

Revanth Reddy reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to providing all necessary support to South African businesses interested in investing in Telangana.

The CM highlighted Telangana’s investor-friendly policies, robust industrial ecosystem, and the wide range of opportunities available across key sectors.

The Chief Minister explained that Hyderabad’s robust educational and skill training ecosystem makes the state a knowledge hub, catering to IT, pharma, defence and aerospace sectors.

Hyderabad is emerging as one of the leading global destinations for setting up of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) of Fortune-500 companies, he said.

The CM also highlighted the world-class medical and healthcare facilities in Hyderabad, attracting a huge number of people from various countries, including West Asia, for availing cost-effective medical treatments.

Recalling the massive success of Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 organised by the state government, the Chief Minister said the event drew global dignitaries, diplomats, and industry leaders.

Revanth Reddy invited the South African leadership to attend this year’s Global Summit to be held in December 2026.