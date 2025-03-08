Telangana: South Central Railway to run two special trains for Holi

These special trains will comprise 2AC, 3AC, sleeper class and general second class coaches.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced two special trains from Telangana to Uttar Pradesh ahead of Holi festival.

Train number 07715 will leave the Cherlapalli station to Gorakhpur at 2:00 pm on March 9 and arrive at Gorakhpur at 5:30 AM on March 10.

Likewise, train number 07716 will leave the Gorakhpur at 8:00 am on March 10 and arrive at Cherlapalli station at 11:30 pm on March 12.

“These special trains will stop at Kazipet, Mancherial, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Itarsi, Rani Kamalapati, Bina, Jhansi, Orai, Pokhrayan, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda and Basti stations in both the directions,” said a press release from the SCR.

The special trains will comprise 2AC, 3AC, sleeper class and general second class coaches.

