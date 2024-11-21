SCR to run 42 special trains for railway exams

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examinations, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced 6 special trains, 42 trips combined, across the railway region, to help the candidates with better connectivity.

The special trains will run between November 24 and 29 across various regions of Telangana, Maharastra and Andhra Pradesh.

Following is the list of special trains, their running dates, and their routes:

07101/07102 – Guntur – Secunderabad – Guntur Unreserved Special Train (10 Trips)



These Special trains will stop at Mangalagiri, Vijayawada, Madhira, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahbubabad, Kesamudram, Warangal, Kazipet, Jangaon, Aler, Bhongir, Cherlapalli and Moula Ali stations in both directions. The trains will run with all general unreserved coaches.

The trains will run on November 24, 25, 26, 28, 29. The train will depart from Guntur at 8 am, and reach Secunderabad Jn at 4:15 pm. The return train will depart Secunderabad Jn at 17:45 and is scheduled to arrive at Guntur at 2 am, the next day.



These special trains will stop at Gangadhara, Lingampet Jagityal, Koratla, Metpalli, Mortad,

Armoor, Nizamabad, Kamareddi, Akanapet, Wadiaram, Manoharabad, Medchal, Bolarum,

Malkajgiri and Sitafalmandi stations in both directions. The trains will run on November 24, 25, 26, and 28.



These special trains will stop at Mudkhed, Dharmabad, Nizamabad, Kamareddi, Kacheguda, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Kadiri, Madanapalle, Piler and Pakala stations in both directions. The train departing from Nanded at 12:25 pm on November 23 would reach Tirupati at 06:25 am the next day. The return train to Nanded will depart from Tirupati at 15:35 on November 24 and reach Nanded at 8:25 am, the next day. The trains will have sleepers and general and second-class coaches.



These trains would stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, New Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Bitragunta, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both directions. The trains will consist of sleeper coaches, general and second-class coaches. The trains from Kakinada will depart the station at 6:30 am and reach Tirupati at 6:15 pm, while the return train from Tirupati will leave at 7:45 pm and reach Kakinada at 9:54 am the next day. The trains will run on November 24, 26, 28 and 29.



