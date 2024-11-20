Telangana govt to hold free mock tests for TGPSC Group 2 exam candidates

Hyderabad: The department of minorities welfare in Telangana has announced free mock tests to support candidates preparing for the TGPSC Group 2 exam.

The tests for the Group 2 exam will be held in various districts of Telangana under the supervision of district minority welfare officers. Candidates will have the opportunity to take part in two mock tests, each consisting of four papers that cover critical topics such as General Studies and General Abilities, History, Polity & Society, Economy and Development and Telangana Movement and State Formation.

Applications for participation can be submitted until November 29. Registration is available at the Telangana minorities study circle office in Hyderabad as well as through the district minorities welfare officers’ offices in each district.

Also Read HC strikes down Telangana’s GO 16 to regularize contract workers

The Group 2 exam mock tests will be conducted in two sessions.

Mock Test 1:

December 2 Paper 1: 10:30 am to 01:00 pm Paper 2: 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm Paper 3: 10:30 am to 01:00 pm Paper 4: 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm

December 3 Paper 1: 10:30 am to 01:00 pm Paper 2: 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm



Mock Test 2:

December 9 Paper 1: 10:30 am to 01:00 pm Paper 2: 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm Paper 3: 10:30 am to 01:00 pm Paper 4: 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm

December 10 Paper 2: 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm



For further details on the Group 2 exam mock tests, candidates can contact the helpline at 040-23236112.