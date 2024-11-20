HC strikes down Telangana’s GO 16 to regularize contract workers

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has struck down Government Order (GO) 16, which was issued by the previous BRS government to regularize thousands of contract employees, particularly in the education and health sectors. The court ruled that the order violated constitutional provisions but clarified that employees already regularized would not face termination.

The decision came in response to a batch of writ petitions challenging the government’s move to regularize services of contract workers. A bench comprising Justices Sujoy Paul and Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao declared Section 10-A of the Telangana (Regulation of Appointments to Public Services and Rationalisation of Staff Pattern and Pay Structure) Act, 1994, which empowered the government to regularize contract employees, as unconstitutional.

GO 16, introduced by the previous government, was seen as a step to provide job security for thousands of contract workers, primarily in critical sectors such as education and healthcare. While the order was celebrated by many for addressing employment concerns, the High Court’s decision has now invalidated it, creating uncertainty for affected workers.

The court highlighted that while the regularization process violated legal provisions, contract employees who had already been regularized under the order would not be terminated. This clarification has brought some relief to the workers, though concerns remain over their future employment conditions.

Petitioners who challenged the order have welcomed the judgment, citing it as an important step in ensuring transparency and adherence to constitutional norms in public sector appointments.

Meanwhile, regularized employees expressed mixed emotions. While they were relieved about not facing immediate job loss, they remain uncertain about whether their regularized status and associated benefits will continue.

Government officials have stated that further steps will be decided once the official court order copy is received. Detailed instructions are expected to clarify the judgment’s implementation and its impact on existing and future contract employees.