Telangana Speaker forms panel to review hate speech Bill

Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Monday, July 6, constituted a Select Committee to examine the Bill introduced in the Assembly in March this year to curb hate speech.

The committee will be chaired by Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and comprise 12 MLAs as members. The Speaker directed the panel to submit its report before the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Assembly.

The legislation, aimed at strengthening measures to curb hate speech, was referred to the Select Committee for detailed examination before it is taken up further.

Speaker announces various committees

The Speaker also announced the constitution of several Assembly, Legislative Council, welfare and joint committees, with representation from both ruling and opposition members.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar will chair the Wildlife and Environment Protection Committee, the Amenities Committee, and the Assembly Rules Committee. Kadiyam Srihari has been appointed chairman of the Subordinate Legislation Committee, while Medipally Sathyam, Payam Venkateswarlu, Makkan Singh Thakur, Lakshmikantha Rao Thota, Dr. Matta Ragamayee, and Chittem Parnika Reddy will head the SC Welfare, ST Welfare, BC Welfare, Minorities Welfare, Library, Women, Child Welfare, Senior Citizens and Persons with Disabilities Welfare committees, respectively.

The Assembly committees will consist of a chairperson and six members. The Deputy Speaker will head the Petitions and Privileges Committees, while Patlolla Sanjeeva Reddy has been appointed chairman of the Government Assurances Committee, and Revuri Prakash Reddy will lead the Ethics Committee.

The Legislative Council committees will comprise a chairperson and four members each. Council Chairman Gutta Sukender Reddy will chair the Rules Committee, Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash will head the Petitions and Privileges Committees, Ketavath Shankar will lead the Government Assurances Committee, Challa Venkat Ram Reddy will chair the Committee on Papers Laid on the Table, and Mahesh Kumar Goud has been appointed chairman of the Ethics Committee.