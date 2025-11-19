Telangana: Speaker to re-examine four MLAs accused of defection

Final arguments scheduled in MLA defection case; Speaker’s verdict to follow Supreme Court’s four-week directive.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 19th November 2025 7:30 am IST
A picture of the Telangana Assembly
Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar has decided to hold another round of hearings for the four BRS MLAs facing defection allegations, Tellam Venkata Rao, Dr. Sanjay, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, and Arekapudi Gandhi.

Earlier, the cross-examination of complainants KP Vivekanand, Jagadish Reddy, and Kalvakuntla Sanjay by the lawyers representing the accused MLAs, as well as the cross-examination of the accused MLAs by the complainants’ counsel, was completed.

In the next phase, arguments from both sides will be heard on Wednesday, November 19, and Thursday, November 20, marking the completion of the inquiry into defection charges against all eight MLAs involved.

Following the Supreme Court’s directive to conclude the process and deliver a decision within four weeks, the Speaker is expected to issue his verdict soon.

2 MLAs yet to respond to notices

Meanwhile, MLAs Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari have not yet responded to the notices served to them by the Speaker, making it uncertain what action will be taken in their cases.

