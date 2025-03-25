Telangana Speaker wants to do away with all conocarpus trees

Hyderabad: Telangana speaker Gaddam Prasad on Tuesday, March 25, said that conocarpus trees in the state should be removed. He made the pitch while speaking in the state Assembly.

Stating that conocorpus trees were planted all across the state over the last 10 years under the Haritha Haram programme, the Telangana speaker said that this particular species grows easily and does not need much water.

“It will take in oxygen and release carbon dioxide. This was planted everywhere in Telangana. What I was thinking is that this conocarpus tree should be removed wherever it is,” said Gaddam Prasad.

The conocarpus tree can be found commonly across the state. According to a Hindustan Times report, the Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan announced a ban on the specie last year. The state has also reportedly destroyed thousands of trees so far.

In Telangana, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also banned the planting of conocarpus trees following research in 2022 after research showed adverse impact it has on the environment, said a report from Deccan Chronicle.

The conocarpus trees have been planted on national highways in Telangana. According to the DC report, former sarpanch of Nagaram village in Manthani Boodida Mallesh, had removed Conocarpus trees after learning about its negative impact.