Telangana: Special trains for tribal fair Medaram Jathra

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Railways has arranged special trains for the Sammakka Sarakka Medaram Jathra, the famous tribal fair, beginning in Telangana’s Mulugu district on February 21.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy announced that the trains will be operated from February 21 to February 24. These special trains will help facilitate devotees to commute to Medaram for the biennial event from different places in Telangana.

The special trains are 07017/07018 Sirpur Kagaznagar – Warangal – Sirpur Kagaznagar, 07014/07015: Warangal – Secunderabad – Warangal and 07019/0720 Nizamabad – Warangal – Nizamabad

These trains will ensure connectivity to major centres including Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Jammikunta, Bhongir, Jangaon, Ghanpur, Kamareddi, Manoharabad, Medchal, Aler and other places

The Union Minister said that the Narendra Modi government is committed to protecting and preserving tribal culture and traditions and towards the welfare of tribal communities.

In addition to the special trains for the Sammakka Sarakka Jathara, the Centre will also be providing Rs 3 crore towards conducting the Jathara.