Telangana: Specially-abled man bikes 11000 km campaigning for BRS

Hyderabad: A specially-abled man, on a mission to support the BRS for the ensuing Telangana Assembly elections, covered a distance of 11,000 km on his bike.

Mahesh Dheeravath, an advocate for the specially-abled community has been a supporter of BRS since its inception. After spearheading a motorcycle campaign named ‘Car Raavali, Jana Chaitanya Yatra’ in Nizamabad, Mahesh is currently campaigning in Hyderabad.

Aiming at shedding light on the BRS-led government’s welfare programs, particularly focusing on initiatives catering to the specially-abled community, Mahesh’s campaign garnered substantial traction in Quthbullapur, Hyderabad.

Mahesh had lauded KCR’s initiative to elevate the pension of the disabled to Rs 4016 while the BRS supremo in the party’s manifesto had promised to elevate it further to Rs 6016 if re-elected in the Telangana Assembly elections, 2023.

KCR in Telangana has called upon the specially-abled community ever since he was voted to power. He stressed that the disabled should achieve their goals with self-confidence rather than being in self-deprecation.

In December 2022, KCR informed that the Telangana government created the Department for the Welfare of Disabled as an independent and special wing from the Women and Child Welfare Department.

Recently, the government of Telangana increased the monthly pension for disabled individuals from Rs 3016 to Rs 4016.