Hyderabad: Two people, allegedly the employees of Telangana Congress’s candidate from Chennur, Gaddam Vivek Venkatswamy’s firm were caught moving 50 lakh on Thursday, November 16.

Gaddam Vivek’s family owns a Telugu news channel in which the two men are employed. They were identified as Kanjula Ravi Kishore and Mudiganti Prem Kumar.

Police seized the cash, two mobile phones and a motorcycle from them while an FIR was registered at Uppal police station.