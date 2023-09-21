Telangana spent 9163 cr on minority welfare in nine years: Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, addressing a public gathering in Jalpally, Maheshwaram assembly constituency, alongside Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy, hailed Telangana’s remarkable progress over the last nine years, positioning it as the number one state in India.

During the event, 313 Shadi Mubarak scheme cheques, 180 sewing machines, and 80 battery-operated rickshaws were distributed to beneficiaries.

The Home Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring that all eligible individuals benefit from various schemes, with a special focus on the welfare of the underprivileged.

He underscored that the welfare of the poor remains a top priority for the KCR government. Over the past nine years, a significant sum of Rs 9,163 crore has been allocated to minority welfare, in stark contrast to the Rs 1,200 crore spent on the same cause in the united Andhra Pradesh era.

In this year’s budget alone, an allocation of Rs 2,200 crore has been earmarked for minority welfare. Under the Shadi Mubarak Scheme, Rs 2225 crore has been disbursed to support the marriages of 2.65 lakh underprivileged Muslim girls. In the Maheshwaram constituency, Rs 61 crore has been provided through the Shadi Mubarak initiative.

Additionally, the Home Minister revealed that 10,000 more minorities would soon receive cheques under the second phase of the Rs 1,00,000 relief scheme. Furthermore, Rs 438.65 crore has been granted to 29,743 students through overseas scholarships.

The Home Minister proudly proclaimed that no other state in the country can match the exemplary schemes implemented in Telangana for the welfare of minority communities.

Chairman of Minority Finance Corporation Ishaq Imtiaz and other dignitaries were also in attendance at the event.