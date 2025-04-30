Telangana SSC 2025 results see 92.78 overall pass percentage

Hyderabad: An overall pass percentage of 92.78 percent has been achieved by the students who appeared for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination in 2024-25 academic year. This was 1.47 percent more than the overall pass percentage achieved last year.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy officially declared the results at the Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 30.

Boys have achieved 91.32 pass percentage, whereas girls have achieved 94.26 pass percentage.

This year, a total of 5,09,403 students registered for the exams which were held from March 21 to April 4.

Out of them, 4,95,590 were regular candidates and 226 were private examinees.

A total of 4,629 schools have achieved 100 percent pass result. Among them 2,007 were private schools, 1,675 were Zila Parishad high schools, 230 KGBVs, 143 BC welfare residential institutions, 126 Ashram schools, 108 Social Welfare residential schools, 91 Minorities residential institutions, 79 model schools, 45 Tribal Welfare residential institutions, 24 Telangana residential schools, 28 aided schools, and 73 other government schools.

Mahabubabad district stood in the top position by achieving 99.29 pass percentage, while Vikarabad stood at the bottom with 73.97 pass percentage.

Private schools have recorded 94.21 percent, Telangana Residential Schools (98.79 percent), BC Welfare residential institutions (97.79 percent), Social Welfare residential institutions (97.71 percent), Tribal Welfare residential institutions (97.63 percent), Minorities residential institutions (96.57 percent), Model schools (95.31 percent), Ashram schools (95 percent), KGBV schools (94.42 percent), Aided schools (90.65 percent), Zila Parishad High Schools (89.13 percent), other government schools (84.83 percent) respectively.

SSC advanced supplementary exams will be held from June 3 to 13. Students can pay their examination fee in their respective schools by May 16, or can pay a late fee of Rs 50 till 2 days before the commencement of exam in their subject concerned.

The Board of Secondary Education has allowed students to apply for recounting and re-evaluation from May 1 to 15. Students can pay Rs 500 per subject for recounting, and Rs 1,000 per subject for re-evaluation.

Also Read Telangana SSC exam results 2025 announced

Starting this year, the Board of Secondary Education has stopped grading the students as per the Grade Point Average (GPA) system, and reverted back to the old system of giving the students marks and grading them as A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, C2, D and E respectively, based on the students’ marks.