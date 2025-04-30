Telangana SSC exam results 2025 announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana SSC exam results 2025 have been announced by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education.

Students who appeared for the exams can download their marks and grades from the official website.

CM declares Telangana SSC exam results 2025

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy officially declared the results from the Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium in Hyderabad.

This year, a total of 5,09,403 students registered for the exams which were held from March 21 to April 4.

Out of them, 4,95,590 were regular candidates and 226 were private examinees.

In the results, students will receive certificates displaying both subject-wise marks and grades. While academic performance will be marked numerically, grades will still be given for extracurricular activities.

Steps to download marks, grades

To access the results, students need to visit any of the following websites:

On the website, students must enter their roll numbers along with other details from their admit cards.

Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy for quick reference while checking their results.