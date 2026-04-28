Telangana SSC exam results 2026 to be declared tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations is going to declare the Telangana SSC exam results 2026 on Wednesday, April 29.

Earlier, it was decided to release the results in the first week of May. However, as the evaluation of answer scripts was completed on April 23, the results will be declared on April 29.

Number of students appeared for exam

This year, around 5.15 lakh regular students appeared for the examinations, which were conducted from March 14 to April 13.

After completion of the evaluation phase, result processing took place ahead of the final declaration.

The Telangana SSC exam results 2026 will be declared by the government advisor K Keshava Rao.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad issues thunderstorm alert for the next four days

How to download Telangana SSC exam results 2026

Once released, the results will be made available online. To access the results, students need to visit any of the following websites:

Also Read Live-in relationship in Hyderabad ends in cheating complaint against man

On the website, students must enter their roll numbers along with other details from their admit cards. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy for quick reference while checking their results.