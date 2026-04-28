Live-in relationship in Hyderabad ends in cheating complaint

Their friendship turned into a live-in relationship after he reportedly assured her of marriage.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th April 2026 1:02 pm IST
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Hyderabad: Hyderabad police registered a case against a 24-year-old man who entered into a live-in relationship with a woman on a false promise to marry her.

According to Jubilee Hills Police, the woman, who is a native of Kolkata, met the accused, Manowar Thesain, who is from Assam, while working at the same restaurant.

Friendship to live-in relationship in Hyderabad

Their friendship turned into a live-in relationship after he reportedly assured her of marriage.

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Based on his assurance, the woman began living with him. However, after some days, the accused allegedly refused to marry her. He also went absconding on April 22.

Woman approached police

Upon realising that she had been cheated in the live-in relationship, the woman approached the Hyderabad police and filed a complaint.

Acting on her complaint, the Jubilee Hills police registered a case. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th April 2026 1:02 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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