Telangana SSC exams: Fee payment dates revised

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations on Friday revised the dates for payment of fee for the SSC public exam which is scheduled to be held in April/May 2022.

As per the revised dates, students can pay the fee without a late fee till February 14. With a late fee of Rs. 50 till February 24. The fee can be paid till March 4 with a late fee of Rs. 200.

They can pay the fee till March 14 with a late fee of Rs. 500. Due dates for remittance of the examination fee will not be extended under any circumstances.

The revised dates are applicable to regular and private once failed candidates wishing to appear for the SSC/OSSC/Vocational Public Examinations April/May-2022.

Due to the holidays declared by the state government, the dates for payment of inter exam fee have been revised.

As per the revised dates, inter students can pay the fee without a late fee till February 4. With a late fee of Rs. 200 till February 10. The fee can be paid till February 17 with a late fee of Rs. 1000.

They can pay the fee till February 24 with a late fee of Rs. 2000.

The revised dates are applicable to regular students of inter first and second year, failed candidates, and private candidates. Students who want to improve their intermediate first year marks can also appear for the examination.