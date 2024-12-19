Telangana SSC exams to begin from March 21

Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education has announced the timetable for the SSC (secondary school certificate) examinations scheduled for March 2025. The exams will cover SSC, OSSC, and vocational courses.

As per the schedule, the examinations are set to begin on March 21, 2025, and will conclude on April 4, 2025.

The exams will begin at 9:30 am and will go on till 12:30 pm. All candidates have been advised to ensure they reach their respective exam centres on time.

Detailed subject-wise timetables are expected to be available on the board’s official website soon.