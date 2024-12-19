Telangana SSC exams to begin from March 21

The exams will begin at 9:30 am and will go on till 12:30 pm.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th December 2024 8:01 pm IST
CBSE releases timetable for Class 10, 12 board examinations
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education has announced the timetable for the SSC (secondary school certificate) examinations scheduled for March 2025. The exams will cover SSC, OSSC, and vocational courses.

As per the schedule, the examinations are set to begin on March 21, 2025, and will conclude on April 4, 2025.

The exams will begin at 9:30 am and will go on till 12:30 pm. All candidates have been advised to ensure they reach their respective exam centres on time.

Detailed subject-wise timetables are expected to be available on the board’s official website soon.

SSC examination time table

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th December 2024 8:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button