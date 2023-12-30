Telangana: SSC exams to begin on March 18, time table released

Hyderabad: The Telangana board of secondary education has announced the tentative timetable for senior secondary certificate (SSC) examination for regular and once-failed private candidates schedule in March 2024.

According to a press note issued by the education department on Saturday, the SSC examinations will begin on Monday, March 18. The last paper, according to the timetable, will be held on Tuesday April 2.

The exams will begin at 9:30 am and will go on till 12:30 pm. All candidates have been advised to ensure they reach their respective exam centres on time.

“SSC public examination March 2024 will be conducted strictly as per the time table even if government declares public holiday or general holiday in respect of any date/dates mentioned in the time table,” the press note stated.

Lakshya programme

Meanwhile, the school education department has initiated the ‘Lakshya’ programme, which aims to help students excel in Class X examinations within government schools. The action plan mandates syllabus completion by January 10, with extended special classes starting next month until the exams.

Schools categorise students into groups A, B, and C based on academic performance, providing tailored interventions for academically weak students. Pre-exam assessments, counseling, and motivational sessions aim to alleviate stress. WhatsApp groups ensure regular updates for students and parents.