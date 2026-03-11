Telangana SSC exams to continue with OMR sheets this year too

OMR is a system used to electronically read answers marked on exam sheets.

Published: 11th March 2026 11:17 pm IST
Students taking Telangana SSC exams with OMR sheets in a classroom setting.

Hyderabad: Students appearing for the Telangana SSC examinations this year will find a familiar format waiting for them. The Directorate of Government Examinations confirmed on Wednesday, March 11, that the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet system, attached to answer booklets as in previous years, will continue for the examinations scheduled from March 14 to April 16.

Candidates will be required to use the OMR sheet attached to their answer booklet during the examinations. 

To help them familiarise themselves with the format in advance, sample copies of both the OMR sheet and the answer booklet have been uploaded on the official websites bse.telangana.gov.in and schooledu.telangana.gov.in

Students have been advised to go through the samples before the examinations begin.

