Telangana SSC exam hall tickets 2026 released – Know how to download

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has released the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam hall ticket 2026, which students can download online. The exams are scheduled to begin on March 14.

The admit cards is available on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (click here).

Telangana SSC exam hall ticket 2026 download on WhatsApp

For the first time, students can also access their SSC hall tickets through WhatsApp.

By sending a “Hi” message followed by “SSC Hall Ticket March – 2026” to the number 8096958096, candidates can receive their admit cards directly on their mobile phones.

Earlier, Director of Government Examinations, PV Srihari, stated that hall tickets have already been sent to the respective schools via speed post. Additionally, they are uploaded to the official website on March 5.

Number of students registered

This year, a total of 5,28,239 students have registered for the SSC Public Examinations.

The exams will be conducted across 2,676 centres throughout the state and will continue until April 16.

The examination timing is scheduled from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Apart from option to download Telangana SSC exam hall tickets 2026 online, a 24/7 control room has been established at the Directorate of Government Examinations to help students and parents.

For any queries or assistance related to SSC exams 2026, they can contact the helpline number 040-23230942.