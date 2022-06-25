Telangana: SSC, Inter results postponed; to be announced next week

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has postponed the date of the SSC and Intermediate result which was supposed to be announced on June 25.

The results will be declared next week, according to board officials. “Telangana SSC, Inter results will be announced next week, not today,” said a board official to Careers 360, amid reports of the results being released today.

Telangana SSC and TS Intermediate results, 2022, will be available on the official website.

Results can also be checked at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and result.cgg.gov.in.

Students need to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks overall and in each subject to pass the Telangana Board 10th and 12th examinations.