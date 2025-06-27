Telangana SSC supplementary results announced

Hyderabad: Telangana Board of Secondary Education announced results for the SSC supplementary exams conducted for Class 10 students on Friday, June 27.

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website. They can also apply for recounting and re-verification of answer scripts with a fee of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, respectively, per subject on or before July 7.

A total of 42,834 candidates registered for the exam, while 38,741 appeared and 28,415 passed (73.35 percent).

The exams were conducted between June 3 and 13 in offline mode across multiple centres in the state.

Results of the main SSC 2025 were declared on April 30, and the board recorded a pass percentage of 92.78 pc. Boys recorded a pass percentage of 91.32 pc while girls outperformed them, recording a pass percent of 94.26 pc.