Telangana: Stalemate looms over nomination of governor’s quota MLC seats

Hyderabad: Lingering deliberations surrounding the nomination of two MLC seats under the Governor’s quota have sparked concerns of potential discord between Raj Bhavan and Pragati Bhavan.

The prolonged delay in the process has been marked by unease as the KCR government’s recommended names, D Shravan and K Satnarayana, await approval from the governor for these reserved seats.

While the KCR-led government had put forth the nominations of D Shravan and K Satnarayana, the governor’s endorsement has yet to be granted. Sources indicate that the government’s recommendations did not align with the requisite categories stipulated for nominations under the Governor’s quota. Typically, individuals with significant contributions in education, literature, and public service are nominated under this category.

Recalling a similar incident from two years ago, Governor Soundararajan had rebuffed the recommendation of BRS leader P Kaushik Reddy’s name for a Governor’s quota seat, citing his lack of alignment with the social service category due to pending legal cases against him. The current scenario echoes those sentiments, with doubts arising over the categorization of D Shravan and K Satnarayana, both of whom hold political leadership positions.

The impasse stems from the government’s inability to specify the appropriate social services category under which the aforementioned nominees should fall. As apprehensions grow, speculation surrounds the possible outcomes, whether the governor will disapprove the nominations akin to the Kaushik Reddy incident or solicit legal counsel to guide the decision-making process.

The governor wields the authority to seek elucidations from the government regarding the suitability of nominees within the defined category. Despite the passage of three weeks since the submission of the nomination file, the governor’s office has yet to reach a verdict. The anticipation mounts as D Shravan represents the BC community, while Satnarayana hails from the ST community.

A historical precedent to this situation emerges from KCR’s previous endeavor to seat Kaushik Reddy within the legislative council using the MLC quota, a move that had drawn objection from the governor and culminated in his nomination through an alternative route.

As the prolonged hiatus persists, political circles remain apprehensive of the impending decision, aware that the fate of D Shravan and K Satnarayana’s nominations could significantly influence the ongoing dynamics between the state government and the governor’s office.