Telangana state cabinet meeting to be held on June 21

Hyderabad: The Telangana state cabinet will meet at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on June 21 at 4 pm. This will be the first cabinet meeting after the Lok Sabha elections. The meeting is expected to be in focus as the public and opposition parties have been questioning the delay in the implementation of Congress’ election promises.

The prominent issues which could come up for discussion during the cabinet meeting that would be chaired by chief minister A Revanth Reddy, are the crop loan waiver and Rythu Bharosa crop input financial assistance.

The Congress had promised waiver of loans to the tune of Rs 2 lakh (a one-time waiver), and also to increase the Rythu Bharosa assistance to farmers amounting to Rs 15,000 per acre per year for land holding and tenant farmers, in addition to giving Rs 12,000 per year to farm labourers. The Congress had also promised Rs 500 per quintal as a bonus for a quintal of paddy, in addition to the minimum support price.

During the cabinet meeting, the ministers are expected to discuss the modalities of the two assurances/schemes.