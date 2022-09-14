Telangana: State Central Library to be restored to its past glory

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th September 2022 7:19 pm IST
Hyderabad: Chief secretary Urban development, Arvind Kumar along with officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) reviewed the dilapidating conditions of the State Central Library, at Afzalgunj to finalise restoration plans.

Special chief secretary Urban Development, Arvind Kumar on Wednesday following an inspection of the Telangana State Central Library by the HMDA and the heritage conservation team tweeted that restoration and repair works will be finalised to preserve the part of the “rich heritage of our state”.

“Inspected #Telangana State Central Library, Afzalgunj along with @HMDA_Gov & heritage conservation team to assess & finalise the restoration of the library. It’s part of the rich heritage of our state & we will take up a comprehensive repair & restoration,” tweeted Kumar.

The State Central Library of Hyderabad earlier known as Asafia Library is a public library in the state located at Afzalgunj and was built in 1891.

It is one of the most imposing structures in the city and was granted heritage status in 1998 by INTACH. The library is located at Afzal Gunj on the bank of the River Musi. It houses 500,000 books and magazines including some rare Palm-leaf manuscripts.

