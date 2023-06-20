Telangana state-level chess tournament on June 24, 25 in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: A two-day state-level chess tournament for seniors and Under-13 categories will be held on June 24 and 25 at the V-convention center in Karimnagar.

On Monday, the CEO of Zilla Parishad Priyanka released the tournament’s wall poster at the Collector camp office. Winners will receive prize money of Rs 50,000.

While the entry fee for seniors is Rs 500, it is free for those participating Under-13 category.

Interested candidates should register their names before June 20. For queries contact 8341206989 and 9160160161.

The event is conducted by Genius Chess Academy.