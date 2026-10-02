Telangana State Medical Council raids unlicensed clinics in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Medical Council (TGMC) on Thursday, October 1, raided four unlicensed clinics in Kamareddy district.

The inspections were conducted by a team led by TGMC chairman Dr K Mahesh Kumar and vice-chairman Dr T Kiran Kumar as part of the inspection against unqualified practitioners and unauthorised clinics.

The council identified Popular First Aid Centre, operated by MD Ghulam Dastagiri near the old bus stand; Naresh First Aid Centre, run by Naresh near Shanti Talkies; Sri Sai First Aid Clinic, operated by M Srinivas opposite Shanti Talkies; and Sri Sai First Aid Centre, run by A Shivaji Rao on Sircilla Road.

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As per the council, the centres were found providing injections and antibiotics to patients without the required medical qualifications and authorisation.

The TGMC said criminal cases and legal action were being initiated against those involved under TMPR Act and the National Medical Commission Act.