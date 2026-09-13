TGMC raids clinics run by unqualified practitioners in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) on Sunday, September 13, raided several clinics allegedly run by unqualified practitioners in Hyderabad.

The raids were also conducted in nursing home areas, including Nanakramguda, Serlingampally, Golconda and Rajendranagar, which were allegedly operated by quacks.

In Nanakramguda, clinics including Bhaskar Clinic, Sai Ganesh First Aid Centre, Mother First Aid Centre, Sai Clinic and Shreya Hospital were raided, and it was found that none of them were run by a medical practitioner.

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The TGMC team, consisting of Dr G Srinivas, Dr V Naresh Kumar, and Dr KUN Vishnu, also inspected hospitals, including Shreya Hospital in Serilingampally, Shifa Clinic in Golconda, and Health Care Clinic in Rajendranagar.

At Shreya Hospital, Dr P. Sharath Babu allegedly claimed to be an MS Orthopaedic Surgeon and Joint Replacement Surgeon and performed orthopaedic surgeries, including joint replacement procedures.

Documents showing completion of MS Orthopaedics were submitted to the authorities, but the doctor was not registered with the TGMC.

According to the council, the hospital registration, medical qualifications, surgical records, submitted certificates, and relevant permissions will be examined, and appropriate action will be taken.