Telangana state minority study circle to begin classes in May

Published: 18th April 2022 1:54 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana state minority study circle (TSMSC) will begin coaching courses for government jobs in the first week of May.

From Monday, applicants can submit their documents at the TSMSC office at Gunfoundry, Abids.

According to the Minority Welfare Department, TSMSC conducts online classes for the amenity of students. In the state, a total of 33 coaching classes have been set up in districts of the state.

Common coaching will be given for Group I, II, and III exams, while separate coaching is provided for the Group IV category. In each district, over 100 students will be selected by the welfare department for the free coaching, Hans India reported.

An official quoted by Hans India said, “The coaching will be provided for free. Aspirants must visit the District Minority Welfare Office in their district and enroll themselves.”

Furthermore, he remarked that “Apart from coaching, mock tests will be conducted for the aspirants to make them confident. Based on the performance of the aspirants, they will be given coaching accordingly for the recruitment. The government is planning to release notifications to fill over 80,000 vacancies in various government departments, including police and education.”

