Telangana STF seizes 102 kg ganja worth Rs 10 Lakh, arrests one

According to the officials, the accused had allegedly changed the vehicle's registration number plates to match the state in an attempt to evade police surveillance.

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STF Seizes 102 kg Ganja Worth Rs. 10 Lakh, Arrests One

Hyderabad: The Telangana Excise State Task Force (STF) seized 102 kg of ganja valued at around Rs. 10 lakh and arrested a drug courier during an operation near Pedda Amberpet on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Tuesday, June 30.

The accused, identified as Rajesh Sirsat, aged 27, was transporting the contraband from the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region to Pune in a car when he was intercepted by the STF teams acting on specific intelligence.

According to the officials, the accused had allegedly changed the vehicle’s registration number plates to match the state. In an attempt to evade police surveillance, he used the tampered plates, travelling through Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana before heading towards Maharashtra.

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Accused intercepted as vehicle entered ORR

The STF teams, led by Excise State Task Force Circle Inspectors Venkateshwarlu and Nagaraju, along with Sub-Inspector Jyothi and other personnel, intercepted the car while it was entering the ORR near Pedda Amberpet. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 102 kg of ganja concealed inside.

During interrogation, Rajesh reportedly confessed that he was transporting the consignment from the AOB region to Pune. Officials are now trying to identify and trace the supplier who handed over the ganja to him in the AOB area.

The accused, the seized ganja and the vehicle were handed over to the Pedda Amberpet Excise Police Station for further legal action. Further investigation is underway.

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