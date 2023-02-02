Telangana: STF to carry bus rally for ‘Bahujan rule’ from Feb 5

Hyderabad: Members of the STF (Samajika Telangana Front) announced that they will organise a bus rally on Feb 5 to 19 Feb for the ‘Bahujan rule” in the state.

The bus rally will start from Gun park, Hyderabad on February 5 and will take place across many districts of Telangana.

Speaking to Siasat.com, members of the STF said, “We are organizing this rally to mark our protest against the state government which promised many things for the state development but has not delivered for the betterment of the people”

They further said that KCR gave up on his promise of making a Dalit chief minister of Telangana and instead of that he himself took oath for the position.

“The duty of the state government is to provide Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu (water, funds, and jobs) to the people of the state but he (KCR) promises and doesn’t deliver. Instead of concentrating on the core issues he is focused on constructing Secretariat, distributing Batthukama sarees, and spending money on the development of Yadadri,” they further added.

The STF members asked Dalits, Adivasis, and Minorities to unite together and raise our voices for the development of the state to protect and preserve the constitutional values and ethos of this nation.

Notable members participating in this rally are Pasham Yadagir (Senior Journalist), Professor Nanumasa Swamy, JB Raj (Ambedkarite), Zaheeruddin Ali Khan ( Managing Editor of the Siasat Daily), Venna Puja Parshuraj ( Chairman of the Samajika Telangana Front), Harith Roda ( Janta Vikas), Gunti Ramesh Kumar ( STF), Sharath Reddy(STYF) Gunna Rajendra Reddy (Activist).