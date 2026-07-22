Telangana student declared brain dead after accident in US

Nithyanand Reddy Gannu, hails from Narsapur village of Laxmanchanda mandal, Nirmal district.

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Telangana student declared brain dead after accident in US
Nithyanand Reddy Gannu

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man from Telangana has been declared brain dead after suffering critical injuries in a road accident near Ann Arbour in Michigan, United States, on July 18.

The man, identified as Nithyanand Reddy Gannu, hails from Narsapur village of Laxmanchanda mandal, Nirmal district. He completed his Master’s degree in Information Systems at Indiana Tech between January 2023 and December 2024.

Nithyanand suffered multiple injuries in an accident, including a fracture that required emergency surgery. However, he developed a rare life-threatening condition called cerebral fat embolism (when fat globules enter the arterial circulation and lodge in the brain), causing multiple clots in the brain.

Subhan Bakery

He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on a ventilator. As his condition remains critical, his family has started a fundraiser on GoFundMe.

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