Telangana: Student dies by suicide as college witholds certificates

The SR Sri Gayatri College in Hyderabad, witheld the certificates as Anjith failed to pay the full fee.

Published: 30th August 2022 1:43 pm IST
Telangana: Intermeidiate student dies by suicide as college witholds certificates
Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Karimnagar district on Monday, an intermediate student allegedly died by suicide after the college withheld his certificates.

The deceased identified as Jakkula Anjith, a resident of Karimnagar wanted to apply for engineering colleges as he passed the intermediate exams. The SR Sri Gayatri College in Hyderabad, withheld the certificates as Anjith failed to pay the full fee.

The deceased and his parents repeatedly requested the management to release the certificates. They promised to pay the fee as soon as the money was arranged. However, the management remained firm on its demand. Anjith went through the first phase of counselling for engineering colleges, despite this the management witholding his certificates.

The student slipped into depression over the issue and attempted suicide on August 27 and passed away on Monday while he was under treatment.

Karimnagar MP and Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar spoke to the bereaved parents. He questioned chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s silence over the matter.

