Telangana student dies by suicide at IIIT Basara

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old female student of IIIT Basara, Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Nirmal district, allegedly died by suicide on Monday, November 11 police said.

The girl, a student of Pre-University Course II, was found hanging in her hostel room at the institute’s campus in Basar town by her roommates, a police official said.

The girl is suspected to have taken her own life due to “family issues,” according to a preliminary investigation.

A suicide note purportedly written by the student and addressed to her parents and brother was found.

She was a native of Nizamabad district. Further investigation is ongoing, police said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)