Telangana: Man kills children, ends life over family dispute in Siddipet

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man allegedly killed his two children and then died by suicide at Siddipet on Sunday, November 10 over family issues.

The accused has been identified as Satyam Mudiraj, a Siddipet town resident. He married Sirisha and had two children including a son Anush, 7, and daughter Triveni, 5. Soon after their divorce, the accused remarried. The new couple often had disputes, which ultimately led the second wife to seek a divorce.

Following the incident, on Saturday night, the accused went to Sirisha’s residence and Sunday being a holiday, he brought the children to his house.

Siddipet police to media persons stated that “It is not known what had happened. The man took the children to Chintala Lake and pushed them into the water. Satyam also jumped inside the lake. The three bodies were fished out,”

The deceased has been sent to the government hospital for autopsy.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.