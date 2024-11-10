Hyderabad man kills brother-in-law over loan repayment dispute

Hyderabad: A man killed his brother-in-law at Vattepally under Mailardevpally police station limits early Sunday over a hand loan repayment issue.

The deceased, Mohammed Saif, also known as Saber, 30, lived with his family, which includes his wife, three daughters, and a son.

A year ago, the accused, Ismail, an auto driver, took a hand loan of Rs 1 lakh from Saif and failed to repay it.

On Saturday night, Saif called Ismail to discuss the issue. After arriving at Shama Colony, Ismail spoke to Saif and led him a short distance away from his house. “Ismail took a boulder lying on the road and hurled it at Saif, who suffered serious injuries and died on the spot,” said ACP P. Srinivas of Rajendranagar.

A case has been registered.