Telangana student dies in mishap in US

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Updated: 11th May 2022 11:52 am IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A postgraduate student who hailed from Telangana state died in a road accident in the United States on Monday.

He died on the spot when the car in which he was traveling was hit by a truck. The accident took place in Johnson County of state of Missouri, United States.

The student who is identified as Sareddy Kranthi Kiran Reddy (25) was from Annaram village in Miryalaguda Mandal, Nalgonda district.

As per the reports, Reddy was traveling along with three other friends in the car.

Although the accident took place on Monday, the family members of the youth got the information on Tuesday when the University informed them about the mishap.

Now, the family is seeking the state government’s help in bringing the youth’s body for the last rites.

