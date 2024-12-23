Telangana student dies under suspicious circumstances in US

A 25-year-old student from Telangana died under suspicious circumstances in the United States (US) on Sunday, December 22.

The victim has been identified as Vamsi from Madannapet village in Kamalapur mandal of Hanumakonda district. He moved to Minnesota in July 2023 to pursue a Master’s degree and had recently started a part-time job.

According to reports, a fellow youth from Hanumakonda found Vamsi dead in a car near his apartment around 9:30 pm and informed the family.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Telangana student shot dead in Chicago, US

On November 29, a student from Telangana was shot dead in Chicago. The deceased was identified as 26-year-old N Sai Teja.

The young man had moved to the US in August to pursue a Master’s degree at Concordia University, Wisconsin. He had reportedly been working at a mall for the past few days when assailants shot him after robbing him of money.

Teja’s parents, Nookarapu Koteshwar Rao and Vani, reside in Raparthi Nagar, Khammam city. Following the tragic incident, friends and relatives visited their home to console the family.

In a separate incident, on November 13, a student from Hyderabad named Aryan Reddy died due to an accidental gun misfire while cleaning his newly purchased hunting gun during his birthday celebrations in Atlanta, Georgia.

Reddy was a 23-year-old second-year Master’s student at Kansas State University. His family is originally from Bhuvanagiri and currently lives in Uppal.

These incidents have raised concerns within the Indian community regarding the safety of students studying abroad.